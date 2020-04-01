Third coronavirus-related death recorded in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has risen in Saskatchewan.

Officials said the latest death was a person between the ages of 80 and 89. Officials did not provide the person’s gender or their location in the province.

The first two deaths in the province were reported on Monday.

The news comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan edged upwards.

Health officials reported nine new cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 193, including five at a Saskatoon jail.

“At this point we have no reason to believe these cases were spread within the correctional facility, although we are working with public health to confirm this,” a Ministry of Justice spokesman said in a statement.

“Currently, no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Four people are in hospital — one in intensive care in Regina and three inpatients in Saskatoon.

Officials said 87 cases are linked to travel, 41 to community contacts and eight are being called “no known exposures.” The cause of transmission in 57 other cases remains under investigation by public health officials.

They said they have traced 24 cases back to a Christopher Lake snowmobile rally dinner on March 14.

The largest number of cases continue to be in Saskatoon. Officials said there were four new cases in the city, raising the total to 94.

Regina now has 43 cases, an increase of four, while cases in the north remained at 37.

There are currently nine cases in the central region, seven in the south and three in the far north.

Officials said 30 people have now recovered.

— With a file from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.