Red Deer emergency services surprise little boy on his birthday

Send this page to someone via email

A Red Deer mother is thanking first responders after they pulled out all the stops in a parade for her son’s third birthday.

“We’d planned a really big birthday at Treehouse with tons of family and friends,” Sinead Holstein explained. “For obvious reasons, it was cancelled.”

Holstein said little Will had been asking if it’s his birthday every day for the last six weeks, he was so excited.

“I just broke down, because we couldn’t give him what we’d hyped up for him,” she explained. Tweet This

Holstein asked Will what else he wanted to do for his birthday and the answer was the same every time.

“He just kept saying he wanted Marshal to come, Marshal from Paw Patrol. If you don’t know, he’s a dog dressed like a firefighter.”

Story continues below advertisement

Will the birthday boy. Courtesy: Holstein Family

So Holstein asked if someone from the Red Deer Firefighters Association could swing by and just wave at Will from outside.

The association went a step further and planned a surprise, even getting the RCMP involved.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Tuesday, Will’s actual birthday, a dozen police cars and two fire vehicles paraded in front of the family’s home, lights and sirens activated.

“It wasn’t what I was expecting at all. I thought it would be one fire truck, one police car.”

Her son’s reaction was priceless, she said.

“Oh my goodness Mommy, I love police cars,” Will said as he ran out the door to wave. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Holstein said the gesture made her emotional.

“To have so many people go so above and beyond for a little boy’s birthday, it’s just a tearjerker. It was amazing.”

Then later on Facebook, “Mayor [Tara] Veer made some comments about how she’d spoken to the Paw Patrol mayors, Mayor Humdinger and Mayor Goodway, and they’d wished him a happy birthday.”

Holstein said Will loved that special message and is still talking about his wonderful birthday surprises a day later.

“Thank you, it was really great what they did for my son.”

The family has watched video of the parade 10 times.

“Every single time I’m just crying happy tears in amazement of all these wonderful people,” Holstein said. Tweet This

“It made such a negative time really positive for everyone. Even if only for a few minutes. It was really outstanding.”