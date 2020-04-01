Health officials to update Alberta COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will be joined by other officials at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province and the public health response.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been providing daily updates since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.

Her comments will be live streamed in this article.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw said Alberta had confirmed 64 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 754.

She said 77 of the confirmed cases involve health-care workers, including staff at continuing care facilities.

As of Tuesday, Alberta has recorded nine deaths connected to the virus, including three at McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary, which is among three seniors’ facilities dealing with an outbreak.

Alberta has had an aggressive rate of lab testing for COVID-19 — processing up to 3,000 swabs a day. However, over the weekend, a shipment of reagent, a chemical used in the lab-testing process, which meant testing capacity went down. Hinshaw said the shipment arrived on Monday and Alberta labs were back at full testing capacity Tuesday.

As of March 31, Alberta had completed nearly 49,000 COVID-19 tests.