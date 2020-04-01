Menu

Health

Health officials to update Alberta COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 2:11 pm
Updated April 1, 2020 2:21 pm
Hinshaw sends a message to younger Albertans about COVID-19
On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw issues a message to younger Albertans on how best they can help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will be joined by other officials at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province and the public health response.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been providing daily updates since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.

Her comments will be live streamed in this article.

READ MORE: Alberta has 754 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 9 deaths total

On Tuesday, Hinshaw said Alberta had confirmed 64 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 754.

She said 77 of the confirmed cases involve health-care workers, including staff at continuing care facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 3rd COVID-19 death reported at Calgary care centre; officials flag operational concerns

As of Tuesday, Alberta has recorded nine deaths connected to the virus, including three at McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary, which is among three seniors’ facilities dealing with an outbreak.

Hinshaw sends a message to younger Albertans about COVID-19

Alberta has had an aggressive rate of lab testing for COVID-19 — processing up to 3,000 swabs a day. However, over the weekend, a shipment of reagent, a chemical used in the lab-testing process, which meant testing capacity went down. Hinshaw said the shipment arrived on Monday and Alberta labs were back at full testing capacity Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of March 31, Alberta had completed nearly 49,000 COVID-19 tests.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta Health ServicesAlberta healthself isolationAlberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawPhysical Distancingalberta chief medical officer of health
