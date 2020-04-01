Canada’s total coronavirus cases jump by over 1,300, with 9 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada reached a new high on Wednesday, climbing above 9,000.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as of April 1, the country recorded 1,309 new cases, bringing the country-wide total to 9,017.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

That’s up from 7,708 total cases as of March 31.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the number of fatalities in Canada to 105.

In Ontario alone, there were 426 new cases reported — the largest number for the province so far — and four new deaths. This brings the total number of cases in Ontario to 2,392.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

Story continues below advertisement