Canada

Canada’s total coronavirus cases jump by over 1,300, with 9 more deaths

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 12:05 pm
Canadian hospitals brace for surge in COVID-19 cases
WATCH: Canadian hospitals brace for surge in COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada reached a new high on Wednesday, climbing above 9,000.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as of April 1, the country recorded 1,309 new cases, bringing the country-wide total to 9,017.

That’s up from 7,708 total cases as of March 31.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the number of fatalities in Canada to 105.

In Ontario alone, there were 426 new cases reported — the largest number for the province so far — and four new deaths. This brings the total number of cases in Ontario to 2,392.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

