Pharmacists in Winnipeg allotted no PPE from province amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Gloves, specific face masks and medical gowns are all classified as personal protective equipment (PPE) used by frontline heath care workers like doctors and nurses right now to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As essential services in Manitoba remain open during physical distancing protocols, one group of health-care workers who are still working are worried because they’re not being given PPE’s by the province to protect themselves.

“It is a little frustrating,” pharmacist Carey Lai said when asked how he feels about not getting supplies from the government.

Lai and his staff at Leila Pharmacy don’t have PPE’s to wear, although they are working and speaking to clients daily. Pharmacies are classified as an essential service and will be open for clients to fill their prescriptions in person.

Story continues below advertisement

“We definitely understand that prioritization of the personal protecting equipment should go to our colleagues there, but we also understand our exposure is there. But not as nearly as high as our medical colleagues that are working in the hospital and also in the front lines at testing-screening sites,” Lai added.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“But as essential health workers many of my pharmacists, my colleagues, we just don’t have access to it and we haven’t been allotted any supplies.”

The province’s chief medical officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, addressed the lack of PPEs for pharmacists and whether or not they’ll be getting supplies any time soon at a news briefing on Wednesday, April 1st.

“That’s not in the plans right now,” Dr. Roussin said.

“This is spread by close contact, so being across a counter from someone is fairly low risk.”

The province said they’ll continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in Manitoba, but for now aren’t making any changes to their distribution of supplies.

“Prolonged contact is how this is spread, so only people who are within that close base, assessing clients, are required to wear personal protective equipment,” Dr. Roussin said.

Story continues below advertisement

Lai noted it can be a little stressful for pharmacists, but he has confidence in his team.

“There’s a lot of handwashing with soap for 20 seconds, we’re practicing social distancing.” Lai said.

“If you’re not feeling well or you’re just having season allergies or coughing, we’ve been recommending our staff take the day off, get rested, before they come back to work.”