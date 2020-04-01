Menu

Health

Club Regent casino patron tested positive for COVID-19

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 10:53 am
VLT, Gambling,
A woman plays at a Video Lottery Terminal. File/ Global News

The Province of Manitoba is asking anyone who visited Club Regent Casino two weeks ago to self-isolate after a person who was there on the afternoon of March 16 — between 1 and 4 p.m. — has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who was there and is experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms is urged to call Health Links at 204-788-8200 for information as to whether they need to get tested.

READ MORE: Positive COVID-19 case in St. Boniface Hospital’s echocardiography department: Shared Health

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said Wednesday it’s working to identify casino staff who were working during that time and may have been in contact with the person.

Club Regent Casino was closed at the end of the day March 17.

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba closing all non-critical businesses Wednesday
