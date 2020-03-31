Winnipeg police ask for help finding missing 11-year-old girl

Winnipeg are asking for help locating a missing girl.
Lailani Currie, 11, was last seen in the Unicity neighbourhood Friday evening.
Currie is 5’4″ with a slim build and blonde, shoulder-length hair.
Police say she was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey/black sweatshirt and sweatpants, black shoes, and carrying a black shopping bag.
Police say they are concerned for Currie’s well-being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
