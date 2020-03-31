Menu

Winnipeg police ask for help finding missing 11-year-old girl

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 6:36 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 6:37 pm
11-year-old Lailani Currie.
11-year-old Lailani Currie. Winnipeg Police Service Handout

Winnipeg are asking for help locating a missing girl.

Lailani Currie, 11, was last seen in the Unicity neighbourhood Friday evening.

READ MORE: Police ask public’s help in search for Winnipeg woman missing for nearly a year

Currie is 5’4″ with a slim build and blonde, shoulder-length hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey/black sweatshirt and sweatpants, black shoes, and carrying a black shopping bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are concerned for Currie’s well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release

 

 

