Winnipeg police ask for help finding missing 11-year-old girl

Winnipeg are asking for help locating a missing girl.

Lailani Currie, 11, was last seen in the Unicity neighbourhood Friday evening.

Currie is 5’4″ with a slim build and blonde, shoulder-length hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey/black sweatshirt and sweatpants, black shoes, and carrying a black shopping bag.

Police say they are concerned for Currie’s well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

