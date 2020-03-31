Unifor Local 594 rejects Co-op Refinery Complex’s latest offer

Send this page to someone via email

Unifor Local 594, which represents workers at the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC), says it is unable to accept the latest offer from the company.

CRC presented what it called its “final” offer to Unifor on Monday — its second in five days. The company rejected a special mediators’ report on March 20.

The latest offer presented to Unifor included new concessions not included in the special mediators’ report.

“We stand by the recommendations of Premier Scott Moe’s mediators,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National president.

“The mediators’ recommendations were thoughtfully crafted and balanced. They represent the best path forward for both oil and gas workers and the company.”

Story continues below advertisement

Unifor Local 594 members overwhelmingly voted in favour of the special mediators’ recommendations, which would have ended the 117-day lockout.

Unifor’s bargaining committee is recommending members reject Tuesday’s offer when the final vote is conducted by the Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board.

CRC locked out Unifor Local 594 members on Dec. 5, 2019.

A division of Unifor represents some Global news employees.

1:26 Unifor, Co-op bargaining meeting set based on ‘mutual understanding’ Unifor, Co-op bargaining meeting set based on ‘mutual understanding’