Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Unifor Local 594 rejects Co-op Refinery Complex’s latest offer

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 3:07 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 3:16 pm
A man holds a Unifor flag during a rally at the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
A man holds a Unifor flag during a rally at the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

Unifor Local 594, which represents workers at the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC), says it is unable to accept the latest offer from the company.

CRC presented what it called its “final” offer to Unifor on Monday — its second in five days. The company rejected a special mediators’ report on March 20.

READ MORE: Unifor reviewing CRC’s ‘best and final offer’ as employer moves to force vote

The latest offer presented to Unifor included new concessions not included in the special mediators’ report.

“We stand by the recommendations of Premier Scott Moe’s mediators,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National president.

“The mediators’ recommendations were thoughtfully crafted and balanced. They represent the best path forward for both oil and gas workers and the company.”

READ MORE: Unifor Local 594 rejects Co-op’s latest offer, calling it ‘disgusting’

Story continues below advertisement

Unifor Local 594 members overwhelmingly voted in favour of the special mediators’ recommendations, which would have ended the 117-day lockout.

Unifor’s bargaining committee is recommending members reject Tuesday’s offer when the final vote is conducted by the Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board.

CRC locked out Unifor Local 594 members on Dec. 5, 2019.

A division of Unifor represents some Global news employees.

Unifor, Co-op bargaining meeting set based on ‘mutual understanding’
Unifor, Co-op bargaining meeting set based on ‘mutual understanding’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanUniforScott Moelabour disputeCo-Op RefineryCo-opUnifor Local 594Co-op Refinery ComplexCRCSaskatchewan Labour Relations BoardCo-op Regina ComplexCo-op special mediatorsSaskatchewan labour dispute
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.