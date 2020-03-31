Menu

Canada

Blasting permit approved for West Kelowna water treatment plant

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 3:30 pm
The city said the blasting will begin on the 24-acre property at 2010 Bartley Rd. later this week.
The city said the blasting will begin on the 24-acre property at 2010 Bartley Rd. later this week. John Sookochoff

The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant’s blasting permit has been approved by the City of West Kelowna.

The blasting is scheduled to begin late this week and will continue into next week, as crews push to meet nearing deadlines for the project.

The city said the blasting is required to prepare for civil site work on a 24-acre property at 2010 Bartley Rd. in West Kelowna.

“As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and again once the area is clear,” city staff said in a release.

As part of early site work, blasting is required to create access and service line conduits to the site and establish foundations for the plant and the required holding tank reservoirs, according to the City of West Kelowna.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganWest Kelownacentral okanaganWorkSafeBCCity of West KelownaBlastingwest kelowna constructionWest Kelowna blastingWest Kelowna blasting permitRose Valley Water Treatment Plant
