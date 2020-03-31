Coronavirus: Kitchener campground to open early for self-isolating snowbirds

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener campground is opening its doors early in an effort to allow returning snowbirds a chance to self-isolate.

Bingemans says many snowbirds have been forced to return home early from the U.S. without having a location to return to.

“We understand the need for our returning seasonal campers to have a place to come home to and the need to quarantine and self-isolate due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Bingemans president President Mark Bingeman said in a statement.

“Bingemans is going to open our gates early to help alleviate the pressure that these groups are already experiencing and allow campers who do not have another residence to move back to their site or store their trailer earlier.”

The campground is among many that Bingemans says normally do not open until May 1.

“We will also be providing non-seasonal campers the opportunity to stay with us beginning Friday, April 3,” Bingeman said.

