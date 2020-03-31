City of Bathurst offers payment relief during COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Bathurst is offering new payment options to residents unable to pay for water and sewer services during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Councillors unanimously passed a resolution to allow payment deferrals during a special public meeting Monday.

Residents and businesses experiencing unexpected hardships are now able to defer payments toward their water and sewer account until June 30. No late payment or interest charges will be applied, the city said.

The move is an effort to ease the financial strain felt by many during the COVID-19 outbreak, the city said in a statement.

“We recognize that water and sewer services are an essential component. At this most unprecedented and perilous of times, it is vitally important for us to offer assistance to citizens and private business operators who are in need at such a time,” said Mayor Paolo Fongemie.

The new payment deferral option takes effect immediately, the city said. Water service will also not be disconnected due to non-payment, yet the city encourages residents who are able to make regular payments to do so.

“We know our population is resilient, but this generation and a few before have never faced this kind of challenge. We stand with all our citizens through this most difficult of times and it is our sincere hope that the situation can stabilize as soon as possible, allowing our community and our region to begin the process of returning to normal,” Fongemie said.

Water and sewer services payments can still be processed by phone, mail or online, the city said.