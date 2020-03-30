Alberta’s ‘energy war room’ sees budget cut by 90% amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The UCP’s Canadian Energy Centre has had its operating budget cut by 90 per cent in light of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

According to a news release from the province, the majority of the budget was allotted for paid advertising campaigns, which aren’t going ahead anymore.

The “energy war room” budget has gone from $30 million to $2.84 million and the spending will now be limited to research, administrative support and office infrastructure, the UCP said.

The reduced budget will be in place for three months, “or until regular operations can recommence.”

2:41 Coronavirus outbreak: Kenney calls for coordinated tariffs with U.S. in response to ‘predatory dumping’ of Saudi oil Coronavirus outbreak: Kenney calls for coordinated tariffs with U.S. in response to ‘predatory dumping’ of Saudi oil

The CEC will be ending all of its paid advertising campaigns, stalling all work with outside contractors and making sure it’s ready to resume normal operations when that time comes.

Story continues below advertisement

“Global energy demand is down dramatically because of reduced consumption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Saudi-initiated price war,” Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a news release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“But in time, demand will recover. The world still needs reliable energy.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia set to increase oil production to record high amid OPEC dispute

Savage said the government believes the country’s oil and gas sector is still essential, despite the downturn, and the CEC is a key part of getting that message out.

“While some would like to capitalize on this unprecedented crisis to permanently shut down Canadian oil and gas, we do not believe we should surrender the global energy market to these opponents,” Savage said.

“The CEC will continue to be required to promote and defend Canadian energy.”

The CEC gets two-thirds of its budget directly from the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) levy. The rest comes from reallocated advertising money from previous budgets, the UCP said.

READ MORE: Oil price plunges to 2002 lows amid global coronavirus shutdown

Oil prices have been steadily dropping since the coronavirus pandemic started, bringing with it a slew of cancellations, restrictions and shut downs of everything from pubs and bars to air travel.

On Monday, prices were the lowest experts have seen since 2002.

Story continues below advertisement