Canada

Lawn signs thank Alberta medical workers during COVID-19 pandemic

By Kendra Slugoski Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 6:42 pm
Albertans thanks medical staff during COVID-19 pandemic.
Albertans thanks medical staff during COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawn signs could soon be popping up in Alberta yards, but the push isn’t to promote an election candidate.

Instead, a small group of Albertans says it wants to thank the hard work of medical staff in the province as they grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The signs thank nurses, doctors, paramedics and medical staff with a link to ThankABhealth.ca.

READ MORE: Nightly applause for health-care workers comes to Vancouver

The website states Albertan’s unite in a time of crisis and urged people to show health workers how much they are appreciated.

“Our nurses, doctors, paramedics, and medical staff are putting in the hard work putting themselves at risk to keep us healthy,” reads the website.

“In this time when community is more important than ever, show your genuine appreciation for those working hard to keep us safe and healthy.”

READ MORE: ‘Truly heroes’: Tributes pour in for doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus pandemic

The group said all profits raised by the lawn signs will be donated to local food banks.

The initiative was promoted by Edmonton city councillor Jon Dziadyk, who said in a tweet the signs would help Edmonton’s Food Bank.

How to support health-care workers during the COVID-19 crisis
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta healthParamedicsDoctorsNursesAlberta doctorsHealth Care WorkersEdmonton's Food BankAlberta nursesMedical Stafflawn signs
