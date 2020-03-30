Lawn signs thank Alberta medical workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Lawn signs could soon be popping up in Alberta yards, but the push isn’t to promote an election candidate.

Instead, a small group of Albertans says it wants to thank the hard work of medical staff in the province as they grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Show your support for Alberta’s Medical Workers with a lawn sign! All profits will be donated to your local food bank! https://t.co/rnowxhvJLv pic.twitter.com/3zlMskYcvG — Arundeep Singh • ਅਰੁਨਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ (@arundeepyeg) March 30, 2020

The signs thank nurses, doctors, paramedics and medical staff with a link to ThankABhealth.ca.

The website states Albertan’s unite in a time of crisis and urged people to show health workers how much they are appreciated.

“Our nurses, doctors, paramedics, and medical staff are putting in the hard work putting themselves at risk to keep us healthy,” reads the website.

“In this time when community is more important than ever, show your genuine appreciation for those working hard to keep us safe and healthy.”

The group said all profits raised by the lawn signs will be donated to local food banks.

The initiative was promoted by Edmonton city councillor Jon Dziadyk, who said in a tweet the signs would help Edmonton’s Food Bank.

Want to publicly show your support for #abhealth professionals? ⟶ make a donation to @yegfoodbank and get a lawn sign (double win), but you have to do it via this link: https://t.co/MrE0Mnpzti Or, contact me as I have four to give away! #Yeg #abpoli #COVID19AB pic.twitter.com/vEvz9hgsT8 — Jon Dziadyk (@JonDziadyk) March 30, 2020

3:53 How to support health-care workers during the COVID-19 crisis How to support health-care workers during the COVID-19 crisis