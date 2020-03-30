Coronavirus: Frontline Peel Regional Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Peel Regional Police service has confirmed one of its frontline officers has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first publicly confirmed case for the service since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“All indications are that this was likely by way of a non-work-related ‘community contact’ and the officer has not been in the workplace for some time as part of our isolation policy aimed at containment,” Const. Sarah Patten told Global News Monday afternoon.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We received the confirmation today and it was determined that no other staff members were required to self-isolate.”

READ MORE: Mississauga, Oakville firefighters test positive for COVID-19

The news comes amid increasing reports of emergency services workers being diagnosed with COVID-19, including a recent positive case with Mississauga’s fire department.

Story continues below advertisement

Peel Regional Police stations were closed to the public on March 18. Residents were encouraged to call 911 in the event of an emergency and for non-emergencies residents were encouraged to call 905-453-3311.

For instances of damage to properties and vehicles as well as theft or lost property, reports can be filed on the Peel Regional Police website.

As of Monday afternoon, the Ontario government said there were 1,706 cases of COVID-19 in the province. In total, 33 Ontario residents have died and 431 cases have been deemed resolved.

View link »