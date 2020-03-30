Police watchdog investigates after northern Alberta Taser incident sends man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after police used a Taser on a 20-year-old man immediately following his arrest in northern Alberta last week, sending him to hospital.

According to ASIRT, officers from the Lakeshore Regional Police Service were called to a reported disturbance at a home on the Sucker Creek First Nation at about 7 p.m. on Thursday.

“It was reported that an intoxicated person had damaged property and threatened an occupant of the house,” the police watchdog said in a news release Monday. “High Prairie RCMP officers attended to assist the LRPS officers.”

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.

“During the arrest, a struggle occurred and a conductive energy weapon, commonly referred to as a Taser, was deployed,” ASIRT said. “After being restrained and removed from the residence, the man went into medical distress. An ambulance attended the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital.

“He was subsequently transferred by air ambulance to another hospital, where he remains in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The police watchdog did not say if the man faces any charges.

ASIRT is called on to investigate incidents involving law enforcement officers in Alberta that result in serious injury or death. It also looks into serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Sucker Creek First Nation is located about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.