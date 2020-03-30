Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

AHS partners with biotechnology company to create rapid testing for COVID-19

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 30, 2020 5:29 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe, Alberta Health Services has partnered with a biotechnology company to create a rapid testing device for Albertans.

Related News

The $9.5-million dollar partnership with Spartan Bioscience Inc., will help AHS conduct more efficient tests in remote and rural communities.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Developing a rapid COVID-19 test is in the works in Canada, globally

The biotechnology company is in the late stages of creating a handheld device that can confirm test results for the virus in less than one hour. Officials said these devices will help eliminate the need for lab samples to be sent off and analyzed — creating a more efficient timeline to combat the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 places significantly increased demand on our lab capacity,” Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of AHS, said in a statement on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“This new technology will supplement our current testing efforts and give AHS the ability to provide timely testing and results to more Albertans in more communities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This will help guide appropriate care and isolation, speed up our contact tracing, and reduce the risk of further spread.”

Tweet This
Waiting for COVID-19 test results
Waiting for COVID-19 test results

The new partnership will see AHS receive handheld devices, along with 100,000 testing kits to be distributed to facilities outside of Calgary and Edmonton.

“We have recognized a gap in our testing and I am pleased AHS is working swiftly with industry to find ways to ensure rapid testing for the virus is accessible for people in rural and remote communities,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

“This investment will ensure we can maintain our rapid pace in testing and alleviate pressures on our front-line workers with quick result confirmations.”

Tweet This

The technology will be used alongside current testing methods in areas where laboratory access is limited or non-existent.

READ MORE: Social distancing is crucial, but Canada also needs more coronavirus testing: experts

Dr. Paul Lem, CEO of Spartan Bioscience Inc., said this partnership will help slow the spread of the virus in the province.

“We think portable, rapid COVID-19 molecular testing will be important to help stop the pandemic,” Lem said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is gratifying to see a made-in-Canada solution helping Canadians, and is critical to Canada’s response.”

The first shipment of devices is expected to arrive in April. AHS said it will deploy the devices once Health Canada has approved the use of rapid kit tests, which is expected within the next few weeks.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus testingCOVID-19 TestingAlberta COVID-19 testingpandemic testingpoint of care testing covid-19spartan bioscienceAHS rapid testingAHS rapid testing deviceAlberta COVID-19 rapid testingAlberta rapid testingCOVID-19 rapid testingCOVID-19 testing device
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.