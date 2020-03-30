1 dead after vehicle crashes into Princes’ Gates at Toronto’s Exhibition Place

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A person has died after their vehicle crashed into the Princes’ Gates at Toronto’s Exhibition Place Monday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports of a collision at around 2 p.m. in the area of Strachan Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Toronto police said the vehicle drove into the gates. The circumstances leading up to the collision were unclear.

Video posted on social media appeared to show smoke billowing out from the scene of the crash.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said the vehicle was engulfed in flames upon arrival at the scene.

Something exploded over near Prince's gates or Liberty village. Can't tell for sure. pic.twitter.com/fx5XjU5EgA — Darryl E. Clarke (@smartssa) March 30, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto paramedics said the person died at the scene.

Strachan Avenue was closed in both directions at Lake Shore Boulevard West for the investigation.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Strachan Ave + Lakeshore Blvd

– fire has been extinguished

– road closure for investigation

– @torontohydro o/s if required

– updates will follow

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 30, 2020