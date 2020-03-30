Menu

Traffic

1 dead after vehicle crashes into Princes’ Gates at Toronto’s Exhibition Place

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 2:48 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 2:49 pm
Smoke is seen billowing out from a scene where a car crashed into the Princes' Gates in Toronto.
Smoke is seen billowing out from a scene where a car crashed into the Princes' Gates in Toronto. Darryl E. Clarke/Twitter

A person has died after their vehicle crashed into the Princes’ Gates at Toronto’s Exhibition Place Monday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports of a collision at around 2 p.m. in the area of Strachan Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Toronto police said the vehicle drove into the gates. The circumstances leading up to the collision were unclear.

READ MORE: 34-year-old man dead after driving off road into pond in Milton: police

Video posted on social media appeared to show smoke billowing out from the scene of the crash.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said the vehicle was engulfed in flames upon arrival at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto paramedics said the person died at the scene.

Strachan Avenue was closed in both directions at Lake Shore Boulevard West for the investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto FireToronto trafficToronto ParamedicsExhibition PlaceToronto CollisionToronto Fatal CollisionPrinces' GatesPrinces' Gates crash
