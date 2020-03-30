Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Counterfeit U.S. bills used to purchase merchandise: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 2:08 pm
Guelph police released a photo of a man after counterfeit bills were used to purchase merchandise on Friday. .
Guelph police released a photo of a man after counterfeit bills were used to purchase merchandise on Friday. . Guelph police

Guelph police say they want to speak to a man after $160 of counterfeit U.S. currency was used at a north end business on Friday.

Police said the phoney money was used to purchase merchandise at a business near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street at around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the same man tried to use $500 in fake currency at a business near Wellington Street and Imperial Road that same day, but the clerk refused it.

READ MORE: Woman charged after non-essential business opened during COVID-19 pandemic, Guelph police say

Police released a photo of a suspect and said he was seen driving a black Dodge Charger with black tinted windows and a spoiler on the rear end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7525 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph police are urging businesses to be vigilant in inspecting the current bills they have and receive in the future.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimecounterfeit moneyCounterfeit bills in GuelphGuelph police counterfeitGuelph police counterfeit money
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.