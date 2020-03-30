Counterfeit U.S. bills used to purchase merchandise: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they want to speak to a man after $160 of counterfeit U.S. currency was used at a north end business on Friday.

Police said the phoney money was used to purchase merchandise at a business near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street at around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the same man tried to use $500 in fake currency at a business near Wellington Street and Imperial Road that same day, but the clerk refused it.

Police released a photo of a suspect and said he was seen driving a black Dodge Charger with black tinted windows and a spoiler on the rear end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7525 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Guelph police are urging businesses to be vigilant in inspecting the current bills they have and receive in the future.

The #GuelphPoliceService would like to speak with the male in the attached picture in regards to two #Guelph incidents involving counterfeit US currency. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Constable Matthew Ball at (519) 824-1212 ext. 7525 or mball@guelphpolice.ca. pic.twitter.com/dbB556oOW9 — Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) March 30, 2020