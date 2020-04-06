Canadian RV rental service helping health-care workers with self-isolation efforts

Send this page to someone via email

RVezy, a peer-to-peer RV renting service, has launched an initiative to help out frontline health-care workers, first responders and those looking to self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is offering discount deals for their services, an initiative brought to the company’s co-founder by the community of RV owners.

“They’re the ones who reach out to us saying, ‘listen, there’s not as many being rented out right now, and clearly not as man people travelling, but these assets could be used by the frontline workers, the health-care facilities or any essential service that’s looking to self-isolate,” said RVezy co-founder Michael McNaught.

The community of RV owners using the platform has banded together, reducing rental rates, to make the service affordable for anyone looking to self isolate.

“Everybody’s helping out in one way or another,” RV owner Brennan Wight said.

“I mean, lending my trailer is a pretty small thing to do, but it’s something that I can do.”

Wight isn’t the only owner who uses the RVEZY platform to volunteer to help out.

“About 80 per cent of our owners … put up their hands and said ‘yes, absolutely, I’m willing to discount by rates.’ [They’ll] do whatever they can to help out,” McNaught said.

Going above and beyond simply discounting rates, owners have also said they’re willing to deliver their RVs to those looking to self-isolate, McNaught said.

“We have owners who are willing to deliver three to four hours away, knowing that they’re helping against this fight.”

“I mean, I’ve gone, in the summer, as far as 300km,” Wight added. “So, I mean we can go farther than that to help people out.”

The company already has over 200 requests for RVs and McNaught believes the number will only continue to grow as more people are made aware of the service.

“Just helping out these organizations — so, hospitals, hydro companies, polices officers, paramedics — reaching out to them and educating them that this is a great resource available to them,” McNaught said.

