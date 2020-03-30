Menu

Crime

Man charged after Northumberland OPP raid homemade cannabis extraction lab near Brighton

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 2:51 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 2:54 pm
Northumberland OPP raided a property near Brighton and located a homemade cannabis extraction lab.
A Cramahe Township man faces charges after the OPP said they located a homemade cannabis extraction laboratory near Brighton on Friday.

According to Northumberland OPP, as part of an investigation, officers along with the emergency response team and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), executed two Cannabis Act warrants at adjoining properties located on County Road 2 west of the Town of Brighton.

OPP say investigators located a cannabis extraction ion lab on the property. Cannabis concentrates (or extracts) are often more potent than the standard cannabis bud, Health Canada notes.

Officers also seized an estimated $124,000 worth of cannabis derivatives, along with approximately $50,000 in cash.

Ronald Forget, 51, Cramahe Township, was arrested and charged with altering or offering to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and possession of illicit cannabis.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in June, OPP stated on Monday.

Some of the cash seized during a cannabis-related investigation in Brighton.
Some of the cash seized during a cannabis-related investigation in Brighton. Northumberland OPP
