Homicide, forensic services investigating after body found in Niagara Falls: police

Officers in Niagara Falls are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a wooded area of the city, according to police.

Detectives say officers came across the body after a call on Sunday afternoon from a resident who said they had found human remains in an area around Marshall and Ort roads.

Niagara police say homicide and forensic services are investigating the scene, along with staff from the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 4406.

