Crime

Homicide, forensic services investigating after body found in Niagara Falls: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 12:00 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 12:03 pm
Police in Niagara Falls are investigating a body found in a wooded area on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Police in Niagara Falls are investigating a body found in a wooded area on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Officers in Niagara Falls are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a wooded area of the city, according to police.

Detectives say officers came across the body after a call on Sunday afternoon from a resident who said they had found human remains in an area around Marshall and Ort roads.

Niagara police say homicide and forensic services are investigating the scene, along with staff from the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 4406.

