Health

Coronavirus: Kitchener Beer Store employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 10:30 am
Coronavirus: Only essential businesses allowed open in Ontario
WATCH: There are two kinds of businesses in Ontario — ones that are deemed essential and may remain open, and ones that may not.

The Beer Store says an employee at one of its Kitchener locations has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the employee’s last shift at the Highland and Fischer-Hallman roads location was on March 14.

READ MORE: Guelph Longo’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

The store was closed, and Waterloo Public Health was contacted.

Other employees who may have come into contact with the infected employee have been told to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Guelph businessman donates 3,000 face shields to front-line workers

The Beer Store said the location was scheduled to reopen on Monday after undergoing a thorough cleaning.

The Ontario government has considered The Beer Store an essential workplace, but the company has reduced its store hours and paused recycling.

