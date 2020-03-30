Coronavirus: Kitchener Beer Store employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Beer Store says an employee at one of its Kitchener locations has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the employee’s last shift at the Highland and Fischer-Hallman roads location was on March 14.

The store was closed, and Waterloo Public Health was contacted.

Other employees who may have come into contact with the infected employee have been told to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms.

The Beer Store said the location was scheduled to reopen on Monday after undergoing a thorough cleaning.

The Ontario government has considered The Beer Store an essential workplace, but the company has reduced its store hours and paused recycling.

