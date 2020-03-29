Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

‘It was the funniest thing I have ever seen’: Ramsay turkey on the lam after encounter with Calgary police

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 4:04 pm
A wild turkey was spotted in the Beltline community of Calgary over the weekend.
A wild turkey was spotted in the Beltline community of Calgary over the weekend. Courtesy: Const. Chris Martin/Calgary Police Service

A turkey ruffled some feathers in downtown Calgary over the weekend.

The bird, believed to be “Turk” the Ramsay turkey, was spotted on Saturday in the Beltline, across the Elbow River from his usual neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Calgary’s Ramsay turkey immortalized in online comic

Const. Chris Martin with the Calgary Police Service said on Facebook that the trekking turkey — who they were concerned was going to wander into traffic — was spotted by officers at 10 Avenue and 2 Street S.W. Saturday afternoon.

“The officers who were there all know Turk and that he usually lives in Ramsay and Inglewood. They were worried he was going to get hurt,” said Martin.

“To complicate matters, multiple calls were made to us about Turk by concerned citizens, and various members of the public flagged officers down to report him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Martin said officers tried to catch the turkey with the goal of taking him back to Ramsay but Turk didn’t appear interested in that plan. Martin said that after consulting with Animal Services, the decision was made to leave the turkey alone.

READ MORE: No fowl play suspected: Calgary’s Ramsay turkey avoids getting stuffed for Thanksgiving

Chase Skakun was in his condo across 10 Avenue watching the whole ordeal unfold and captured video of the attempted takedown.

“It was the funniest thing I have ever seen,” said Skakun, who was in his apartment with his girlfriend Carolyn McAdam. She had heard of the Ramsay turkey before and said she was pretty sure it was Turk in the centre of the police activity.

Skakun said it was great to have something occupy his mind that wasn’t COVID-19-related.

“I was happy to have 40 minutes where I was not thinking about anything else except whether the turkey was going to get away from the cops,” Skakun said with a laugh.

READ MORE: Calgarians fall in love, flock to catch a glimpse of Ramsay wild turkey

As of Sunday morning, Martin posted that Turk had wandered over to Manuel Latruwe Bakery on 1 Street S.E. and was “doing his best to support local businesses.”

Story continues below advertisement

He advised concerned Calgarians that there is no need to call police about the wayward bird as there “is nothing we can do.”

Turk’s Facebook page was busy on the weekend in response to the news. The Loyal Followers of the Ramsay Turkey was filled with comments and photos wishing Turk well, hoping he avoids coyotes and cars.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceWild TurkeyRamsay turkeyCalgary turkeyTurkRamsay Turkey CalgaryCalgary Police turkeyCst. Chris MartinTurk Calgary
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.