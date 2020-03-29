Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Manitoba health officials provide Sunday COVID-19 update

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 11:28 am
Updated March 29, 2020 11:40 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speak during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speak during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Manitoba’s health officials will hold a briefing on COVID-19 in the province at 11 a.m.

Saturday saw a 25-case spike in confirmed or probable diagnoses of the disease, bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba to 64.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Top 2 WRHA executives leave the country in midst of COVID-19 outbreak; now in self-isolation

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, said people should not panic about the spike in cases, noting the health care system has been preparing for increased numbers.

Coronavirus outbreak: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says she has recovered from COVID-19
Coronavirus outbreak: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says she has recovered from COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 news
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.