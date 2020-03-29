Coronavirus: Manitoba health officials provide Sunday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s health officials will hold a briefing on COVID-19 in the province at 11 a.m.

Saturday saw a 25-case spike in confirmed or probable diagnoses of the disease, bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba to 64.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, said people should not panic about the spike in cases, noting the health care system has been preparing for increased numbers.

