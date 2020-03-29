8 dead in Philippine plane crash: reports

Send this page to someone via email

A Lion Air plane carrying eight exploded, killing all on board as it was taking off at an airport in Manila according to media reports.

According to CNN Philippines and the Philippine Star, the plane was a medical evacuation flight bound for Japan, and caught fire at around 8 p.m. local time as it was taking off.

The plane — an IAI 1124A Westwind II — was heading to Tokyo International Airport, the Star reported.

Philippine Senator Richard J. Gordon posted a tweet confirming that medical and fire teams were on-route to Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s Terminal 2 to respond to the plane crash.

The plane caught fire and exploded as it was taking off the NAIA runway 24. — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) March 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“8 passengers consisting of a flight medic, nurse, doctor, three flight crew, one patient and its companion were on board,” read Gordon’s tweet.

“The plane caught fire and exploded as it was taking off the NAIA runway 24.”

More to come