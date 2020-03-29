Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

8 dead in Philippine plane crash: reports

By David Lao Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 11:08 am
Updated March 29, 2020 11:27 am
Rescue workers are seen at the crash site of the Lion Air medical evacuation plane, that exploded during takeoff from Manila International Airport in Pasay City, Philippines March 29, 2020.
Rescue workers are seen at the crash site of the Lion Air medical evacuation plane, that exploded during takeoff from Manila International Airport in Pasay City, Philippines March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A Lion Air plane carrying eight exploded, killing all on board as it was taking off at an airport in Manila according to media reports.

According to CNN Philippines and the Philippine Star, the plane was a medical evacuation flight bound for Japan, and caught fire at around 8 p.m. local time as it was taking off.

The plane — an IAI 1124A Westwind II — was heading to Tokyo International Airport, the Star reported.

Philippine Senator Richard J. Gordon posted a tweet confirming that medical and fire teams were on-route to Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s Terminal 2 to respond to the plane crash.

Story continues below advertisement

“8 passengers consisting of a flight medic, nurse, doctor, three flight crew, one patient and its companion were on board,” read Gordon’s tweet.

“The plane caught fire and exploded as it was taking off the NAIA runway 24.”

More to come

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PhilippinesManila8 dead plane crash manilamanila plane crashmanila plane medevacmedevac plane crashNAIA plane crashphilippine plane crashplane crash philippines
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.