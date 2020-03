Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a collision in downtown Winnipeg.

Police say the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday on Hargrave Street between Portage and Ellice avenues.

Cst. Rob Carver says it appears the one vehicle lost control and crashed.

Nearly three hours later, the scene remained busy with police and yellow police tape blocks Hargrave Street and at least one traffic light was still down.

Police are on scene of a crash at Hargrave Street near Portage Avenue. Michael Draven/Global News

