Man in hospital following Regent Avenue West crash in Winnipeg

A man is in hospital following what police are calling a serious crash in Transcona Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Regent Avenue West and Starlight Drive shortly after 7:30 a.m.

One driver, an adult male, was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition, police say.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate the crash.

Eastbound Regent Avenue West at Peguis Street has been closed due to a serious motor vehicle collision. Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic delays are expected. @WinnipegTMC #Winnipeg #Traffic — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 20, 2020

