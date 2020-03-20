Menu

Man in hospital following Regent Avenue West crash in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 3:15 pm
Updated March 20, 2020 3:17 pm
Police say a man is in stable condition in hospital following a crash on Regent Avenue West Friday morning.
Submitted/Luc Vanderdonckt

A man is in hospital following what police are calling a serious crash in Transcona Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Regent Avenue West and Starlight Drive shortly after 7:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man charged after crash closes downtown Winnipeg street during morning rush

One driver, an adult male, was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition, police say.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate the crash.

One in critical following crash between school bus and car
CrashWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crashTranscona CrashRegent Avenue WestStarlight Drive
