Man in hospital following Regent Avenue West crash in Winnipeg

A man is in hospital following what police are calling a serious crash in Transcona Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Regent Avenue West and Starlight Drive shortly after 7:30 a.m.
One driver, an adult male, was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition, police say.
Winnipeg police continue to investigate the crash.
