Coronavirus: Manitoba truckers describe what it’s like to haul during a pandemic

Truck drivers are playing a critical role in keeping the supply chain rolling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but some drivers say it’s difficult to find the necessities they need.

Since safety measures were put in place too slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, many restaurants have closed.

While some fast-food locations remain open, many are only serving customers at drive-thrus, which semi-trucks can’t go through because of their size.

Several truck stops are also closed, according to drivers Global News caught up with at a Manitoba truck stop.

Frank Friesen, a truck driver who hauls dry goods across North America, said he makes sure to pack a cooler with food and water before hitting the road.

“With food items, it’s junk food or other than that you don’t have many choices anymore,” Friesen said. “Rest areas are all closed, so we have to fend for ourselves.”

Friesen noted how trucking is essential to keeping the economy going, and although it comes with its risks, he’s doing his best to slow the spread of the virus.

“It is a scary thing,” he said. “You’re in different states and provinces so you try not to get into close contact with people. I keep hand sanitizer and stuff like that in my truck and just try and keep healthy.”

The Canada-U.S. border is closed to non-essential travel, but truckers are still allowed to cross and not required to self-isolate.

Trucker David Henry said he’s been fortunate as he’s been able to find restaurants that are open at the counter, but he’s getting mixed responses from the public.

“It’s like when we walk inside they’re almost afraid — like we’re the boogeyman.” Tweet This

“And then other places, they’re like, ‘We want to do everything we can to keep you moving, thank you for what you’re doing,'” Henry said.

Hayden Iversen, another trucker who drives across North America, said she’s been able to feed herself but it’s much harder to find an open business while driving through rural towns.

“Finding bathrooms tends to be difficult sometimes but other than that it’s been okay,” she said.

“I’m usually able to find a Walmart or something like that in order to buy my food and I store it in the truck and just tuck in for the long haul.”

