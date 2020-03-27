Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police looking for witnesses to Centretown-area shooting

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 4:35 pm
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting on Bronson Avenue. No one was struck as a result of the shooting.
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting on Bronson Avenue. No one was struck as a result of the shooting. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting on the west side of Centretown.

Police say no one was struck during the shooting that took place after 9 p.m. Thursday near Bronson Avenue and Catherine Street.

No property was damaged as a result of the shooting either, police say.

READ MORE: Police ID man killed in shooting at Ottawa Airbnb rental; 2 young men, teen in serious condition

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting in order to gain more details about the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Ottawa Police Service guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting crimestoppers.ca.

Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa
Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa police shootingshooting ottawabronson avenue shootingCentretown shooting Ottawaglebe shootingOttawa centretown shootingshooting ottawa police
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.