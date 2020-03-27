Ottawa police looking for witnesses to Centretown-area shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting on the west side of Centretown.

Police say no one was struck during the shooting that took place after 9 p.m. Thursday near Bronson Avenue and Catherine Street.

No property was damaged as a result of the shooting either, police say.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting in order to gain more details about the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Ottawa Police Service guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting crimestoppers.ca.

