Man arrested in woman’s stabbing death on Lake Manitoba First Nation

A woman is dead following a stabbing on a Manitoba First Nation.
Police found the 35-year-old woman stabbed to death at a home in Lake Manitoba First Nation around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.
Police have not identified the victim or suspect.
Lundar RCMP continue to investigate along with the RCMP’s major crime and forensic identification services.
Lake Manitoba First Nation is roughly 157 km northwest of Winnipeg.
