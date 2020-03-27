Man arrested in woman’s stabbing death on Lake Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead following a stabbing on a Manitoba First Nation.

Police found the 35-year-old woman stabbed to death at a home in Lake Manitoba First Nation around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

#rcmpmb investigating a homicide on the Lake Manitoba First Nation when officers responded to a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 35yo female deceased on scene. A 20yo male has been arrested & remains in police custody. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 27, 2020

Police have not identified the victim or suspect.

Lundar RCMP continue to investigate along with the RCMP’s major crime and forensic identification services.

Lake Manitoba First Nation is roughly 157 km northwest of Winnipeg.

