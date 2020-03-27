Military medal and service coins stolen from army member in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are currently investigating after a thief stole a medal and service coins from a Canadian Armed Forces member in the city.

Police say the theft took place overnight from March 22 to 23. One general service medal, obtained by the military member from a tour in Kuwait, and two military coins were stolen from the member’s vehicle.

Police say the rank and name of the member is inscribed on the side of the medal.

Police have released an image of the medal in hopes that someone may recognize it.

As for the coins, the first is silver and has “Canadian Forces Joint Signals Regiment” written on it. The second coin is also silver and has “Canadian Forces Maintenance Unit” written on it.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Al Lapierre at alapierre@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6382.