Health

City of Peterborough closes all playground equipment, exercise station amid coronavirus pandemic

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 12:32 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 12:34 pm
All playground equipment in the city of Peterborough is now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Peterborough has closed all city playground equipment and the outdoor adult exercise station at Beavermead Park effective Friday morning to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city issued the directive at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The city says Peterborough Public Health has recommended the closure of public playgrounds due to the types of playground surfaces as well as the limited cleaning and sanitization practices for outdoor playground equipment. Signage will be posted advising people of the closures.

READ MORE: Peterborough COVID-19 cases reach double-digits, 13 confirmed

“It’s a good strategy to help our children right now,” said Julie Ingram, the health unit’s manager of environmental health.

Parks, trails and green spaces remain open to enable residents to get outdoors, however physical distancing must be observed, the city stated.

Story continues below advertisement

 

On Friday morning, the health unit announced there are now 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The city continues to monitor the situation in consultation with health officials and will make additional changes as warranted.

