City of Peterborough closes all playground equipment, exercise station amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough has closed all city playground equipment and the outdoor adult exercise station at Beavermead Park effective Friday morning to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city issued the directive at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The city says Peterborough Public Health has recommended the closure of public playgrounds due to the types of playground surfaces as well as the limited cleaning and sanitization practices for outdoor playground equipment. Signage will be posted advising people of the closures.

“It’s a good strategy to help our children right now,” said Julie Ingram, the health unit’s manager of environmental health.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Parks, trails and green spaces remain open to enable residents to get outdoors, however physical distancing must be observed, the city stated.

Story continues below advertisement

To help protect the health and safety of people in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Peterborough has closed all City playground equipment and the outdoor adult exercise station at Beavermead Park effective immediately. https://t.co/4xkrGdExln pic.twitter.com/i680XWfn5N — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) March 27, 2020

On Friday morning, the health unit announced there are now 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The city continues to monitor the situation in consultation with health officials and will make additional changes as warranted.