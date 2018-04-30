Health
April 30, 2018 12:54 pm

Work on Peterborough’s first outdoor adult gym set to begin in May

By Video Journalist, Backup Weather Specialist  Global News

Imagine getting in your workout today at the gym - yet still being able to enjoy this beautiful weather. Soon, that will be a possibility for Peterborough residents. After somewhat of a delay, the planned adult Outdoor Gym at Beavermead Park is expected to be ready this summer.

A A

After some delays, work on the Rotary Outdoor Gym at Beavermead Park will begin in May, with the park set to open July 1.

READ MORE: Outdoor gyms

The gym’s official launch was supposed to be in the fall of 2017.

Phil Jacobs of the city’s Utility Services Department says the gym had to be postponed because there weren’t enough suppliers bidding to supply the equipment for the gym.

Jacobs says the city repeated the request for proposal (RFP) process, and has since awarded the RFP to New World Park Solutions Inc.

The Canada 150 project, funded by the city of Peterborough, The Rotary Club of Peterborough, and the Rotary Club of Peterborough-Kawartha, is aimed at improving the overall health of the community.

The gym will include machines for upper cycling, inverted rowing, push ups, and tricep strength and stability.

It will be located adjacent to the volleyball courts, and near the children’s playground.

Jacobs says it’s not clear yet which day the work will begin.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
adult gym
BEavermead Park additions
CHEX News
first of it's kind
first outdoor gym in Peterborough
Fitness
Funding
machines
New World Solutions Inc.
outdoor fitness
outdoor gym
summer 2018
The City of Peterborough
The Rotary Club of Peterborough
The Rotary Club of Peterborough-Kawartha
what happened to the outdoor gym at Beavermead?
whats going on at Beavermead Park?

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News