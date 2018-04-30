Work on Peterborough’s first outdoor adult gym set to begin in May

After some delays, work on the Rotary Outdoor Gym at Beavermead Park will begin in May, with the park set to open July 1.

The gym’s official launch was supposed to be in the fall of 2017.

Phil Jacobs of the city’s Utility Services Department says the gym had to be postponed because there weren’t enough suppliers bidding to supply the equipment for the gym.

Jacobs says the city repeated the request for proposal (RFP) process, and has since awarded the RFP to New World Park Solutions Inc.

The Canada 150 project, funded by the city of Peterborough, The Rotary Club of Peterborough, and the Rotary Club of Peterborough-Kawartha, is aimed at improving the overall health of the community.

The gym will include machines for upper cycling, inverted rowing, push ups, and tricep strength and stability.

It will be located adjacent to the volleyball courts, and near the children’s playground.

Jacobs says it’s not clear yet which day the work will begin.