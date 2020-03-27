Calgary police investigate shooting in Skyview Ranch

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are searching for suspects following a shooting in the community of Skyview Ranch on Thursday night.

Investigators say they received several reports of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Skyview Ranch Landing Northeast just before 11 p.m.

Police said multiple witnesses reported the shots came from inside a vehicle.

According to police, another vehicle was found sprayed with bullets.

Police said someone was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but wasn’t injured.

Investigators are in the process of gathering video surveillance from the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who might have security footage of the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

