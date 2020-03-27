Coronavirus: Clarington company offers Durham hospitals RVs for workers to live in between shifts

A Clarington RV centre is offering up 70 of its vehicles to Oshawa and Ajax-Pickering hospitals to help frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We must help our heroes that are on the frontline,” said Bob Verwey, president of OWASCO Inc.

Verwey says the company wanted to help health-care staff in any way they could as staff work around the clock to treat COVID-19 patients.

Each doctor or nurse would have their own RV, where they would be able to cook, shower and rest in between shifts.

The act of kindness comes despite the company laying off nearly 200 of its employees amid the pandemic. It has since asked volunteers to help service the vehicles that will go towards frontline workers.

Verwey says the company is still working out the logistics with Lakeridge Health, but once they get the green light, “all [they] need is 24 hours and [they will] be ready to go.”

OWASCO says it is also working with municipalities to plan how many RVs will go towards each hospital and where the vehicles would be set up.

