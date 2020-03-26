Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

16 total cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, 3 with no close-contacts, recent travel history

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 3:59 pm
Updated March 26, 2020 4:04 pm
There are now 16 cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, with three of those cases showing signs of community spread.
There are now 16 cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, with three of those cases showing signs of community spread. Global Kingston

KFL&A Public Health says there are now 16 cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

The two new cases were announced Thursday afternoon, just hours after municipalities in the region declared states of emergency due to evidence of community spread in the region.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, says three of the latest confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the region show no recent travel history, and no close-contact relationships.

READ MORE: Community spread of COVID-19 confirmed, Kingston region declares states of emergency

One case identified in the last two days was contracted after recent travel history to Ireland, Moore said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Moore said he’s confident now to say that there is most likely community spread of the virus in the region.

He says he says now is a critical time to slow the spread of the disease in the region, and he hopes residents take the emergency declarations in their municipalities seriously.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCoronavirus kingstonCovid 19 kingstonKingston covid-19commnunity spread kingstonCOVID-19 community spread kingston
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.