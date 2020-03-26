16 total cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, 3 with no close-contacts, recent travel history

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says there are now 16 cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

The two new cases were announced Thursday afternoon, just hours after municipalities in the region declared states of emergency due to evidence of community spread in the region.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, says three of the latest confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the region show no recent travel history, and no close-contact relationships.

One case identified in the last two days was contracted after recent travel history to Ireland, Moore said.

Moore said he’s confident now to say that there is most likely community spread of the virus in the region.

He says he says now is a critical time to slow the spread of the disease in the region, and he hopes residents take the emergency declarations in their municipalities seriously.

More to come.