Local Laundry highlights Calgary’s small business sector amid COVID-19 outbreak

As businesses continue to close their doors to the public amid the COVID-19 outbreak, one clothing company is looking to help Calgary’s small business community survive the pandemic.

Local Laundry, a clothing company based in Calgary, is taking to social media to outline how the public can help support local businesses.

“We’re huge advocates for supporting local,” Dustin Paisley, with Local Laundry said during an interview with 770 CHQR. Tweet This

“We’ve tried to play a little bit of a leadership role in the city of supporting local. We’re showing how consumers and Calgarians and anyone out there who still wants to support local can do so, because we absolutely need to at a time like this.”

The company took to its Instagram page on Sunday to highlight local businesses still offering delivery and online services in Calgary amid the outbreak.

Local Laundry took to Instagram to highlight businesses in Calgary offering delivery services during the COVID-19 outbreak. Instagram / Local Laundry

“As a small business ourselves, we want to highlight some of the awesome community builders who are offering free shipping or delivery options, online workout programs and more,” the post said. Tweet This

LISTEN: Local Laundry urges Calgarians to support local during COVID-19

Paisley hopes posts like these will encourage Calgarians to continue supporting local businesses that have been forced to close or operate differently in the past few weeks.

“We want to show everyone that, although these times are tough and although our doors are closed in many cases, it’s not forever and there’s still ways to try and figure out how we can get through this,” Paisley said.

“We’re starting to see these really creative initiatives coming from businesses and that’s what we’re trying to highlight.” Tweet This

Local Laundry is also selling a “healthcare zip-up hoodie.” Paisley said the organization plans to donate all the proceeds to a special cause.

“100 per cent of the profits are going to the Calgary community response fund for COVID-19,” he said. Tweet This