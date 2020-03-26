Menu

Health

Open houses banned, new safety measures recommended amid COVID-19 pandemic: Alberta Real Estate Association

By Christa Dao Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 8:39 pm
Open houses banned, more safety measures recommended amid COVID-19 pandemic: Alberta Real Estate Association
Selling or buying a home in Alberta may have just gotten slightly more difficult as the Alberta Real Estate Association (AREA) announced earlier this week open houses are now banned. As Christa Dao reports, the difficult decision comes at a time for the already vulnerable industry.

Selling or buying a home in Alberta has gotten a lot more difficult as the Alberta Real Estate Association (AREA) announced earlier this week that open houses are now banned.

READ MORE: With 67 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Alberta total reaches 486

The decision to ban all open houses was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AREA chair Kristie Kruger said in a news release.

“This unprecedented health pandemic has forced all Albertans to make significant changes. Because open houses are public, with unpredictable attendance, it is difficult to ensure they comply with Alberta Health recommendations,” Kruger said. 

AREA chief executive officer Brad Mitchell told Global News on Thursday the group is recommending all realtors practice physical distancing when possible, including the use of video-conferencing where possible, virtual tours and digital signatures.

“[It’s a] tough time for our members. There’s the double whammy of the oil price war… as well as COVID-19. It will be tough here in Alberta but we’re looking forward to coming out of this strong,” Mitchell said.

READ MORE: Nearly 7,500 surgeries across Alberta postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary realtor Zee Zebian said he would do open house showings every Saturday.

Zebian said he recently had to move to a virtual showing, offering up creative solutions to showcase homes to buyers and sellers via Facebook live.

He said since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, showings have dropped off.
“It’s been difficult because a lot of people have based their business off of open houses, [and] meeting people that way as well, Zebian said.
“I think prevention is key. When we have a booking come in for a showing, we’re asking everyone if they’re in good health. Is the realtor in good health? [Are] there multiple people coming to the property that maybe shouldn’t be there necessarily?”
Hinshaw explains why Albertans need to take COVID-19 situation seriously
Hinshaw explains why Albertans need to take COVID-19 situation seriously
Zebian said he and other realtors now have hand sanitizer ins personalized showings and will wipe down door handles and other items people may have touched.
AREA represents more than 10,000 realtors across the province and 10 local real estate boards and associations.
