Coronavirus: Health officials confirm case on Calgary to Kamloops WestJet flight

A WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops this past weekend had a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, the BC Centre of Disease Control (BC CDC) said on Thursday.

The BC CDC posted the information to social media in a public exposure alert, stating WestJet flight 3241 on Saturday, March 21 was affected.

The BC CDC did not list which rows or seats were affected, with Interior Health retweeting the information.

Public Exposure Alert – March 21 WestJet Flight 3241 departing Calgary and arriving in Kamloops has a confirmed case of #COVID19 on board. Please review the information provided by @CDCofBC https://t.co/S2dykOPxfY — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) March 26, 2020

According to the BC CDC, this is the fourth domestic flight into the Interior Health region involving a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The other flights were:

March 9: Air Canada 8420, Vancouver to Kelowna, rows 2-6 March 10: WestJet 3326, Vancouver to Kelowna, all seats March 10: Air Canada Jazz 8416, Vancouver to Kelowna, rows 12-18



“We’ve added more domestic and international flights with a confirmed case of #COVID19 on board,” tweeted BC CDC

“If you have been flying, please check the list. People arriving in B.C. from outside of Canada need to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.”

