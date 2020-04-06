Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Those Old Radio Shows April 10-11

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 12:01 am
Updated April 6, 2020 12:02 am

Friday, April 10:

Hour 1: Pat Novak – Sam Tolliver; Burns and Allen – Gracie Treats George Like a King
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theatre – The Old Maid
Hour 3: You Are There – Impeachment of Andrew Johnson; Amos & Andy – Music Hall with Sara Berner
Hour 4: Wild Bill Hickok – The Fabulous Wind Wagon; Richard Diamond – Missing Night Watchman

Saturday, April 11:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Missus; Harry Lime – Clay Pidgeon
Hour 2: Abbott & Costello – Lou is a Delegate to the UN; Escape – The Adversary
Hour 3: Theater Guild on the Air – George Orwell’s 1984
Hour 4: Our Miss Brooks – Spring Cleaning; Cisco Kid – Border Vengeance
Hour 5: Jack Benny – Sorry, Wrong Number; The Line Up – Dr. Simpson Killed

Story continues below advertisement
Old Time Radiothose old radio showsradio playsOld RadioOld Radio Showsold time radio showsvintage radioold radio plays
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.