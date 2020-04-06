Those Old Radio Shows April 10-11

Friday, April 10:
Hour 1: Pat Novak – Sam Tolliver; Burns and Allen – Gracie Treats George Like a King
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theatre – The Old Maid
Hour 3: You Are There – Impeachment of Andrew Johnson; Amos & Andy – Music Hall with Sara Berner
Hour 4: Wild Bill Hickok – The Fabulous Wind Wagon; Richard Diamond – Missing Night Watchman
Saturday, April 11:
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Missus; Harry Lime – Clay Pidgeon
Hour 2: Abbott & Costello – Lou is a Delegate to the UN; Escape – The Adversary
Hour 3: Theater Guild on the Air – George Orwell’s 1984
Hour 4: Our Miss Brooks – Spring Cleaning; Cisco Kid – Border Vengeance
Hour 5: Jack Benny – Sorry, Wrong Number; The Line Up – Dr. Simpson Killed
