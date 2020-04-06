Those Old Radio Shows April 10-11

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, April 10:

Hour 1: Pat Novak – Sam Tolliver; Burns and Allen – Gracie Treats George Like a King

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theatre – The Old Maid

Hour 3: You Are There – Impeachment of Andrew Johnson; Amos & Andy – Music Hall with Sara Berner

Hour 4: Wild Bill Hickok – The Fabulous Wind Wagon; Richard Diamond – Missing Night Watchman

Saturday, April 11:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Missus; Harry Lime – Clay Pidgeon

Hour 2: Abbott & Costello – Lou is a Delegate to the UN; Escape – The Adversary

Hour 3: Theater Guild on the Air – George Orwell’s 1984

Hour 4: Our Miss Brooks – Spring Cleaning; Cisco Kid – Border Vengeance

Hour 5: Jack Benny – Sorry, Wrong Number; The Line Up – Dr. Simpson Killed