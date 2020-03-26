Winnipeg doctor, tested more than a week ago, still waiting for coronavirus test results

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg doctor says it’s frustrating to wait for the results of her COVID-19 swab — after getting tested more than a week ago.

Dr. Kristen Wirth told 680 CJOB she and her husband went to get checked out after returning from travel and noticing symptoms of the virus, but she’s being told the lab is taking up to 10 days to process the tests.

“We were in and out pretty quick, and they said we were going to have the results in 48 hours approximately,” she said.

“By Friday night or Saturday morning, I called the hospital and they said, ‘Oh, it’s now taking more like four or five days.'”

She said she called again Wednesday to see if the results had come in and was told it’s now taking closer to 10 days to get them processed.

Wirth — who has been self-isolating anyway — said she just wants to know if she contracted COVID-19.

“We’re over that hump now — we’ve been feeling better for a few days. We’ve started working out again,” she said.

“I’d be relieved with knowing that I did have it and now I don’t have to worry that much because my body’s built up that immunity to it.” Tweet This

Dr Roussin announced criteria for COVID19 testing in MB updated today to include those with symptoms in:

Health care;

Working or living in remote communities;

Working or living in group settings (like long-term care, shelters or correctional facilities).https://t.co/evEwsi2iBM — WRHA (@WinnipegRHA) March 26, 2020

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, said Thursday that the province got through a major testing backlog Wednesday, with 734 tests completed at the local lab and a total of 5,606 tests completed so far.

“The lab has been able to put measures in place to work around some of the worldwide shortages of reagent,” Roussin said.

“That’s why we see the increase in the amount of tests they’ve been able to perform as of (Wednesday).

“They’ll continue to work on those efforts to increase our lab capacity.”

Testing is also being expanded to include those with symptoms in healthcare, working or living in remote communities, and working or living in group settings, including long-term care and correctional facilities.

