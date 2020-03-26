Menu

Health

Winnipeg doctor, tested more than a week ago, still waiting for coronavirus test results

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 2:59 pm
Updated March 26, 2020 3:00 pm
COVID-19 test kits are stacked on a shelf at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.
COVID-19 test kits. Matthew Bingley / Global News
A Winnipeg doctor says it’s frustrating to wait for the results of her COVID-19 swab — after getting tested more than a week ago.
Dr. Kristen Wirth told 680 CJOB she and her husband went to get checked out after returning from travel and noticing symptoms of the virus, but she’s being told the lab is taking up to 10 days to process the tests.
“We were in and out pretty quick, and they said we were going to have the results in 48 hours approximately,” she said.
“By Friday night or Saturday morning, I called the hospital and they said, ‘Oh, it’s now taking more like four or five days.'”
Story continues below advertisement
She said she called again Wednesday to see if the results had come in and was told it’s now taking closer to 10 days to get them processed.

Wirth — who has been self-isolating anyway — said she just wants to know if she contracted COVID-19.
“We’re over that hump now — we’ve been feeling better for a few days. We’ve started working out again,” she said.
“I’d be relieved with knowing that I did have it and now I don’t have to worry that much because my body’s built up that immunity to it.”
Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, said Thursday that the province got through a major testing backlog Wednesday, with 734 tests completed at the local lab and a total of 5,606 tests completed so far.
“The lab has been able to put measures in place to work around some of the worldwide shortages of reagent,” Roussin said.
Story continues below advertisement
“That’s why we see the increase in the amount of tests they’ve been able to perform as of (Wednesday).
“They’ll continue to work on those efforts to increase our lab capacity.”
Testing is also being expanded to include those with symptoms in healthcare, working or living in remote communities, and working or living in group settings, including long-term care and correctional facilities.
Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba records new case of COVID-19
Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba records new case of COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus testingTestingCOVID-19 TestingDr. Brent RoussinDr. Kristin Wirth
