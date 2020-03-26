Menu

Health

Bowman to host interactive discussion for kids about COVID-19

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 12:16 pm
Mayor Brian Bowman.
Mayor Brian Bowman. Amber McGuckin/Global News

Winnipeg’s mayor is taking to social media to answer local kids’ questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Bowman says he’ll host an interactive discussion via Instagram on his @mayorbrianbowman page at 5 p.m. Thursday, and is encouraging local parents and children to participate.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Winnipeg mayor, council looking at tax deferrals, potential for state of emergency

Story continues below advertisement

Bowman told 680 CJOB on Wednesday that the city is busy working on the COVID-19 problem for Winnipeggers, including looking into the possibility of deferring taxes and the potential for declaring a state of emergency.

