Bowman to host interactive discussion for kids about COVID-19

Winnipeg’s mayor is taking to social media to answer local kids’ questions about the coronavirus pandemic.
Brian Bowman says he’ll host an interactive discussion via Instagram on his @mayorbrianbowman page at 5 p.m. Thursday, and is encouraging local parents and children to participate.
Bowman told 680 CJOB on Wednesday that the city is busy working on the COVID-19 problem for Winnipeggers, including looking into the possibility of deferring taxes and the potential for declaring a state of emergency.
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman talks about the city’s first presumptive case of COVID-19
