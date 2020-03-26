Bowman to host interactive discussion for kids about COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor is taking to social media to answer local kids’ questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Bowman says he’ll host an interactive discussion via Instagram on his @mayorbrianbowman page at 5 p.m. Thursday, and is encouraging local parents and children to participate.

All Winnipeggers need to be informed about COVID-19, and that includes our kids! I'll be hosting an interactive online discussion for kids on Instagram Live, Thursday Mar26 at 5PM. Parents & kids – pls join the discussion on a mobile device at https://t.co/t6FjAQLtN8 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jc13EjaTko — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) March 25, 2020

Bowman told 680 CJOB on Wednesday that the city is busy working on the COVID-19 problem for Winnipeggers, including looking into the possibility of deferring taxes and the potential for declaring a state of emergency.