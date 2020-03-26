Alberta government to address efforts to protect food security during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is scheduled to provide an update Thursday morning on how the province is addressing food security during the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen and Paul Wynnyk, Deputy Minister of Municipal Affairs, are scheduled to speak to the media at 11:30 a.m.

A media release issued Thursday morning said the officials will provide an update on the ongoing work to protect food security amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Government officials haven’t released further details about what the announcement might entail.

Global News plans to live stream the announcement in this story post at 11:30 a.m.

1:41 Calgarians turn to food delivery services as COVID-19 concerns grow Calgarians turn to food delivery services as COVID-19 concerns grow

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement