Canada

Alberta government to address efforts to protect food security during COVID-19 pandemic

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 1:30 pm
Updated March 26, 2020 1:57 pm
File: Various vegetables are on display at the Jean Talon Market, on January 11, 2016 in Montreal.
File: Various vegetables are on display at the Jean Talon Market, on January 11, 2016 in Montreal. Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press

The Alberta government is scheduled to provide an update Thursday morning on how the province is addressing food security during the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen and Paul Wynnyk, Deputy Minister of Municipal Affairs, are scheduled to speak to the media at 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Canada’s agriculture sector scrambling to offset consequences of COVID-19 crisis

A media release issued Thursday morning said the officials will provide an update on the ongoing work to protect food security amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government officials haven’t released further details about what the announcement might entail.

READ MORE: Canadians ‘do not need to panic’ about food shortages amid COVID-19, experts say

Global News plans to live stream the announcement in this story post at 11:30 a.m.

Calgarians turn to food delivery services as COVID-19 concerns grow
Calgarians turn to food delivery services as COVID-19 concerns grow

More to come…

