Politics

Supreme Court to revisit Ontario’s decision to slash the size of Toronto city council

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2020 10:13 am
Updated March 26, 2020 10:14 am
How Toronto got to a 25-ward election
A timeline of events breaks down how exactly it came to be that Toronto city council would be slashed to 25 wards from 47. Jamie Mauracher reports.(Sept. 19, 2018).

OTTAWA – The Supreme Court of Canada will look at the legality of Ontario’s decision to slash the size of Toronto’s city council.

Two years ago, Ontario Premier Doug Ford passed legislation midway through a municipal election campaign, cutting the number of Toronto council seats to 25 from 47.

At the time, Ford – a former Toronto city councillor and failed mayoral candidate – said the move would improve decision-making and save $25 million.

READ MORE: City of Toronto files Supreme Court appeal after court ruled in favour of law that slashed council

Critics accused him of political interference and flouting democracy.

A provincial judge found the law unconstitutional, saying it infringed on the free-expression rights of candidates by affecting their ability to campaign, and those of voters by denying them the right to cast a ballot that could result in effective representation.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned the decision last year, prompting the city to seek a hearing in the Supreme Court.

Toronto city council holds emergency meeting after Ford government reintroduces bill to cut wards
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Doug FordTorontoOntario governmentSupreme Court Of CanadaToronto City CouncilOntario Court of AppealToronto city councillors25 Toronto city councillorsToronto city council slashed
