Health

Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms 2nd case of Hepatitis A at Huntsville restaurant

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 5:40 pm
FILE - This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. .

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed a second case of Hepatitis A in a second food handler at the Family Place Restaurant and Pizza in Huntsville, Ontario.

The first Hepatitis A case was confirmed at the same restaurant several weeks ago.

READ MORE: Hepatitis A case confirmed at Huntsville restaurant: Simcoe Muskoka health unit

“As a precaution, exposed people should monitor for signs and symptoms for 50 days,” Dr. Colin Lee, the local health unit’s associate medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“The disease can result in a liver infection and can be a greater health risk for older adults and those with liver disease.”

The health unit is recommending that people get vaccinated against Hepatitis A if they worked, dined or got takeout from the restaurant on the following days and times:

  • March 12, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • March 13, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • March 15, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Increase in Hepatitis A cases reported in Muskoka, health unit investigating

People who have received a dose of the vaccine in the last month or have gotten a complete series of the vaccine do not need to be immunized, according to the health unit. Those who’ve been infected with Hepatitis A also do not need the vaccine.

Ask the doctor: Learning more about hepatitis

The health unit says immunizations will be offered by appointment only and that residents can call 1-877-721-7520, ext. 8827, to arrange one.

Since the vaccine is not effective more than 14 days after exposure to the virus, other customers who dined or got takeout during the following days and times should self-monitor for symptoms:

  • March 5 and 6, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • March 8, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • March 10 and 11, between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Barrie, Orillia see increase in drug overdoses: Simcoe Muskoka health unit

Hepatitis A symptoms usually develop about four weeks after exposure and can include a fever, nausea, loss of appetite, followed by a few days of jaundice.

The virus can spread from person-to-person when germs from the stool of a person who has the virus are transmitted to surfaces or come into contact with others.

