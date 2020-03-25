Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms 2nd case of Hepatitis A at Huntsville restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed a second case of Hepatitis A in a second food handler at the Family Place Restaurant and Pizza in Huntsville, Ontario.

The first Hepatitis A case was confirmed at the same restaurant several weeks ago.

“As a precaution, exposed people should monitor for signs and symptoms for 50 days,” Dr. Colin Lee, the local health unit’s associate medical officer of health, said in a statement.

"The disease can result in a liver infection and can be a greater health risk for older adults and those with liver disease."

The health unit is recommending that people get vaccinated against Hepatitis A if they worked, dined or got takeout from the restaurant on the following days and times:

March 12, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

March 13, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

March 15, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

People who have received a dose of the vaccine in the last month or have gotten a complete series of the vaccine do not need to be immunized, according to the health unit. Those who’ve been infected with Hepatitis A also do not need the vaccine.

The health unit says immunizations will be offered by appointment only and that residents can call 1-877-721-7520, ext. 8827, to arrange one.

Since the vaccine is not effective more than 14 days after exposure to the virus, other customers who dined or got takeout during the following days and times should self-monitor for symptoms:

March 5 and 6, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

March 8, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

March 10 and 11, between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Hepatitis A symptoms usually develop about four weeks after exposure and can include a fever, nausea, loss of appetite, followed by a few days of jaundice.

The virus can spread from person-to-person when germs from the stool of a person who has the virus are transmitted to surfaces or come into contact with others.

