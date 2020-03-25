Shawn Mendes donates $175K to SickKids hospital for battle with coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Shawn Mendes has donated $175,000 to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids hospital) to provide them with emergency medical resources to help fight coronavirus.

The If I Can’t Have You singer made the contribution with The Shawn Mendes Foundation, which he launched last August to support causes important to the singer and his fans.

“The @shawnfoundation & I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief efforts, and to direct our resources to where we can make a difference,” Mendes’ Instagram post read.

The post continued: “We’ve made a donation to @sickkidssvs hospital this week to help support the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 in my hometown of Toronto. For the next month, all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation will go towards SickKids Hospital & relief efforts around the world by the @WHO.”

We are so grateful to Shawn and The Shawn Mendes Foundation for their continued support of SickKids Foundation and our hospital here in Toronto,” Ted Garrard, CEO of the SickKids Foundation, said in a statement obtained by ET Canada.

“This generous and timely donation will assist our hospital with increased efforts in prevention and screening of COVID-19.”

Last week, The Shawn Mendes Foundation shared COVID-19 resources with the Stitches singer’s fans.

“With the current #COVID19 crisis, we wanted to share some important resources with you, to provide you with information on how to stay safe & get support if you need it. Check the graphics above for more information & please take care of yourself and others,” the caption for the post read.

The post included mental health support numbers, reminders to be safe, informed and kind, as well as where to find other resources.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

