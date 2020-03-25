Peterborough men charged after alleged hammer attack: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two Peterborough men are facing charges including aggravated assault and break and enter following an incident on Tuesday night.

The Peterborough Police Service say around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance at a multi-unit residence on Dalhousie Street. Officers were told two men allegedly broke into one of the units and assaulted a man.

“The parties involved know each other and the incident appears to be drug-related,” police stated Wednesday.

The victim was transported via ambulance to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for assessment and treatment of his injuries.

Officers found and arrested two suspects inside another unit at the residence.

Larry Robert Tripp, 49, and Andrew Gordon Perry, 61, were each charged with aggravated assault and break enter.

Story continues below advertisement

Tripp was also charged with assault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle.

Perry was additionally charged with assault with a weapon (a hammer).

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

1:15 Former Quinte West hockey coach convicted of majority of sexual assault charges Former Quinte West hockey coach convicted of majority of sexual assault charges