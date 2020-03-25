Coronavirus: U.S. stocks extend rally, TSX dips in early trading

Send this page to someone via email

Wall Street on Wednesday extended its massive bounce from the previous session as Washington reached a deal for a $2 trillion stimulus package to help businesses and millions of Americans hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.44 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,457.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345.43 points, or 1.67 per cent, at the open to 21,050.34, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.50 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 7,421.36 at the opening bell.

In Toronto, however, the benchmark S&P/TSX composite index was down slightly, by 40.11 points to 12,530.97, at 9:50 a.m. ET.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 69.84 cents US compared to an average of 69.15 cents US on Tuesday.

— With files from the Canadian Press