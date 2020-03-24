Menu

Canada

Devon declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Kendra Slugoski Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 6:22 pm
Updated March 24, 2020 6:23 pm
The Town of Devon has declared a local state of emergency due to COVID-19, which has shut down the town office and other facilities as of Tuesday.
The Town of Devon has declared a local state of emergency due to COVID-19, which has shut down the town office and other facilities as of Tuesday. CREDIT: Facebook/Town of Devon

The Town of Devon has declared a local state of emergency due to COVID-19, which has shut down the town office and other facilities as of Tuesday.

This includes the closure of the Devon Public Library, Dale Fisher Arena and Devon Community Centre.

Facility bookings during the closure will be cancelled and the town will be giving full refunds.

Mayor Ralph Ray said by declaring a local state of emergency, additional resources and restrictions will be available to fight the spread of the virus and limit any potential outbreak in the community.

“The health of our community is our top priority,” Ray said, “and we will take whatever measures needed to ensure we’re doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Property tax notices will be mailed to residents on May 31, 2020, and the new date for payment is Sept. 1, 2020.

Devon Town Council has approved the deferral of property taxes on a case-by-case basis. Residents on a monthly payment plan facing financial hardships are being asked to call the Devon town office at 780-987-8300.

Residents with town water, wastewater or natural gas bills will also have the option to defer their town utility payments for up to three months, from March 18 to June 18, 2020.

Any residential or business accounts in arrears at this time will not pay penalty fees or face a service disconnection.

For updates on how COVID-19 is impacting the town Devon, residents are being asked to stay connected at devon.ca/covid19.

