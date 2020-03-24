Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Chief medical officer of health to offer update on Alberta situation

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 4:11 pm
Alberta’s top doctor clarifies new testing and self-isolation guidelines
WATCH (March 23): Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses the new guidelines for testing and self-isolation protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, is set to provide an update on Alberta’s COVID-19 situation at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Her news conference will be streamed in this article.

READ MORE: Alberta sees 42 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 301 on Monday

On Monday, Hinshaw announced 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number to 301.

Alberta Health Services believes up to 24 of those cases may have been caused by community transmission. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, with seven in the intensive care unit. So far, Alberta has seen just one death related to the virus and three people were reported to be recovered.

READ MORE: New approach for COVID-19 testing in Alberta targets at-risk populations

Several changes to Alberta’s testing protocols were also announced Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Travellers coming back into the country will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone who develops minor symptoms must begin to self-isolate for 10 days from the start of those symptoms.

Starting this week, staff, physicians and clinical contractors will be screened before starting their shifts.​ They will be met at the entrance and will have their temperature taken and will be asked to fill out a short questionnaire. If anyone is unwell, they will be sent home to self-isolate.

Coronavirus outbreak: Alberta launches text-based program to provide hope amid COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus COVID-19 Alberta Health Services Alberta health AHS Alberta Coronavirus dr deena hinshaw COVID-19 Testing Self-isolating Physical Distancing
