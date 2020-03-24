Coronavirus: Chief medical officer of health to offer update on Alberta situation

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, is set to provide an update on Alberta’s COVID-19 situation at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, Hinshaw announced 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number to 301.

Alberta Health Services believes up to 24 of those cases may have been caused by community transmission. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, with seven in the intensive care unit. So far, Alberta has seen just one death related to the virus and three people were reported to be recovered.

Several changes to Alberta’s testing protocols were also announced Monday.

Travellers coming back into the country will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone who develops minor symptoms must begin to self-isolate for 10 days from the start of those symptoms.

Starting this week, staff, physicians and clinical contractors will be screened before starting their shifts.​ They will be met at the entrance and will have their temperature taken and will be asked to fill out a short questionnaire. If anyone is unwell, they will be sent home to self-isolate.

